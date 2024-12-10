Red tide looms off Southwest Florida coastline

WINK News
A pursuit between the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and a vehicle on Interstate 75 ended in a crash.
This hurricane season left an expensive mess at Fort Myers Beach Elementary and the Sanibel school, but who’s paying the $1.2 million price tag?
A teenager accused of carjacking a woman in a church parking lot on Friday had just escaped from a facility where he was being held under the Baker Act, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Being a teacher is just like any other profession. Teachers need to take days off, get sick, and sometimes cover for co-workers.
The owner of Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle is doing everything she can to prevent the shelter from disappearing in a matter of months.
Collier County residents are vocalizing their concerns over the commissioner’s decision to develop housing on the Naples Golf Course.
With Lee Memorial Hospital scheduled to close in 2027, discussions over what will replace the building are in full swing and whether Fort Myers City Hall is the right choice.
Toys for Tots aims to bring gifts to children and their families who may not be able to afford them for the holidays.
WINK News is learning more about the man accused of shooting and killing a health insurance CEO on a New York City sidewalk last week, and breaking down what he may think of himself based on the writings he left behind.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a sedan and pick-up truck that occurred near Airport Pulling Road.
When it comes to cancer treatment, several options come to mind, such as chemotherapy, surgery, and or radiation; however, there is another option that may prove to be as effective.
A Fort Myers man has been convicted of several charges, including the sexual assault of a 17-year-old teenager.
The Florida Department of Health issued a red tide advisory after presence of the algae bloom was found near Clam Pass and Barefoot Beach in Collier County.
Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW, is offering passengers RSWRemote, a reserved holiday parking option.
Beware of the beach! Red tide is making its way towards Southwest Florida once again.
The Florida Department of Health in both Collier and Lee counties has issued alerts for several beaches.
The beaches listed include Barefoot Beach and Clam Pass in Collier County and Bowman’s Beach in Lee County.
It’s been business as usual on Sanibel, even with red tide confirmed to be about five miles out from the shore.
The red tide comes in patches, so WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went up and down the coasts of Sanibel and Captiva and found no fish kills or washed-up algae.
But with the bloom still looming out in the water, she spoke to an expert about what could come next: Red tide.
We’ve seen these types of blooms before up and down Southwest Florida’s beaches, and it’s once again creeping up the coast of Lee, Charlotte and Collier counties.
One Sanibel visitor, Jamie Longenbarger, said, “A little bit of coughing and a little bit of a different sensation, not quite like asthmatic, but you do feel it when you breathe, for sure.”
Dead, smelly fish and a sting in the air are some of the signs experts say to be aware of.
Dr. Mike Parsons, a professor of Marine Science at the Florida Gulf Coast University, told WINK News, “This is the time of year when we see red tide, so this is typical.”
A radar tracks hotspots of chlorophyll, and NOAA said it tested positive for red tide.
It shows high points, just over five miles off the shore of Bowmans Beach on Sanibel Island.
Even so, with no burning sensations or dead fish in sight, visitors said it has yet to ruin their beach day.
Michelle Nicholls said, “I think, if you can’t see it, or if it’s not close to shore, then I don’t have a problem. I’ll still go in. Still swim.”
“We’re good, not feeling anything like that right now,” said Wendy Parks.
There are seemingly no signs yet which is some good news experts think might stick around for those enjoying Sanibel and its sunsets.
“It looks like it’s just kind of moving back and forth when you look at the University of South Florida trajectories, and kind of moving. At the tide, maybe getting a little closer to Sanibel, maybe moving back down south. So right now, I would expect it to stay offshore,” said Dr. Parsons.
If you see a fish kill on Sanibel or anywhere on southwest Florida’s coasts, you can click here to report it online to FWC.
To see the Red Tide map data, click here.