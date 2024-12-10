RSW offering remote parking for the holidays

WINK News
A Clewiston man has been arrested after allegedly possessing potentially thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.
Florida Highway Patrol is set to hold a news conference regarding National Drunk and Drugged Driving Awareness Month.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into a pedestrian last night.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a woman who was seen stealing gaming consoles from Best Buy.
Boats that came ashore during Hurricane Milton haven’t moved since.
2 people and a parrot are safe after an early morning house fire in Bonita Springs.
The Collier County School Board is set to vote on the proposed boundary changes.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm afternoon with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s.
Blue beats Gold 27-7 in the 36th annual Rotary South Football Classic, which brings the top senior high school football players in Lee County.
Purring and persevering through the pain, a neighborhood cat named Tommy survived being shot in the leg.
The poinsettia tree in Times Square is now shining bright; the community joined together Monday evening for the second annual tree lighting ceremony.
It’s time for a miracle moment. Two kids are celebrating being cancer-free this holiday season.
Reverend Isadore Edwards may be gone but his legacy will be forever tied to the city of Fort Myers.
There is a trend of motorcycles being taken from parking lots. In Estero, two men unlocked a bike and then loaded it in the back of a van.
Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW, is offering passengers RSWRemote, a reserved holiday parking option.
The RSWRemote parking lot is located at 11861 Regional Lane, Fort Myers, FL, 33913, on the north side of the airport property in the Skyplex area.
Entry will be allowed from Dec. 20 at 3 a.m. to Dec. 25 at noon. Cars may exit the lot from Christmas Day through the last flight arrival on Monday, Dec. 30.
The flat $60 fee applies no matter how many days you choose to park. It is non-refundable and cannot be used at another on-airport parking location. Before coming to the airport, you must reserve and prepay for a parking space in the RSWRemote lot.
The Transportation Security Administration recommends getting to RSW at least two hours before your flight departure time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. They also recommend adding 30 more minutes to your travel time to use the RSWRemote lot.
The RSW remote lot procedure is as follows: Reserve and prepay for your spot. You will receive an email confirmation with a QR code. Arrive at the lot and show the parking attendant your QR code. Park your car and board the complimentary shuttle.
The shuttle will drop you off at the upper level (departures) terminal curb just after Door #6. Finally, when you arrive at RSW, you will take the shuttle back to the RSWRemote lot from where you were dropped off, near Door #6.
They said to please look for shuttle signage.
To make reservations, click here.