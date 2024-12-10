RSW offering remote parking for the holidays

Holiday travel at RSW. CREDIT: WINK News

Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW, is offering passengers RSWRemote, a reserved holiday parking option.

The RSWRemote parking lot is located at 11861 Regional Lane, Fort Myers, FL, 33913, on the north side of the airport property in the Skyplex area.

Entry will be allowed from Dec. 20 at 3 a.m. to Dec. 25 at noon. Cars may exit the lot from Christmas Day through the last flight arrival on Monday, Dec. 30.

The flat $60 fee applies no matter how many days you choose to park. It is non-refundable and cannot be used at another on-airport parking location. Before coming to the airport, you must reserve and prepay for a parking space in the RSWRemote lot.

The Transportation Security Administration recommends getting to RSW at least two hours before your flight departure time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights. They also recommend adding 30 more minutes to your travel time to use the RSWRemote lot.

The RSW remote lot procedure is as follows: Reserve and prepay for your spot. You will receive an email confirmation with a QR code. Arrive at the lot and show the parking attendant your QR code. Park your car and board the complimentary shuttle.

The shuttle will drop you off at the upper level (departures) terminal curb just after Door #6. Finally, when you arrive at RSW, you will take the shuttle back to the RSWRemote lot from where you were dropped off, near Door #6.

They said to please look for shuttle signage.

To make reservations, click here.