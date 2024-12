A teenager accused of carjacking a woman in a church parking lot on Friday had just escaped from a facility where he was being held under the Baker Act, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The official police report states that the 16-year-old suspect jumped a fence at SalusCare, a mental health and substance abuse facility in Fort Myers.

After making his escape, the suspect and another teen carjacked a woman in the parking lot of Southwest Florida Christian Academy, which is roughly a quarter mile away from the facility.

The pair then chased Florida Highway Patrol troopers and LCSO deputies through the area.

Dashcam footage from FHP showed the stolen vehicle, a red 2011 Toyota Sienna van, fleeing from troopers by driving on the grass and shoulder of the road.

After crashing the vehicle, both teenagers took off on foot.

The video also shows a trooper hopping the fence at Southwest Florida International Airport during the suspects’ pursuit. An FHP trooper climbed over a fence at Southwest Florida International Airport during the pursuit of a teenager suspected of carjacking. The suspect was later apprehended on the airport tarmac. (CREDIT: FHP)

LCSO body camera footage showed deputies detaining one of the teens and perp walking him before taking him to the Lee County Jail.

One of the teens is charged with carjacking without a weapon, trespassing on critical infrastructure property, and resisting an officer without violence. That same teen remains in custody at the Lee County Jail.