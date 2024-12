Some of the people who put their lives on the line for our country are still serving while they are back home.

Toys for Tots aims to bring gifts to children and their families who may be unable to afford them for the holidays.

On Tuesday, WINK News met some marines whose mission is to continue the tradition in Lee County.

With the help of the community, Toys for Tots will bring smiles to over 30,000 children this holiday season. But this program isn’t just about toys; it’s about a legacy.

This tradition started 77 years ago and was sustained by the few and the proud—the marines. For those involved, it’s more than a tradition—it’s personal.

SSgt. Hurtado said, “I’m the oldest brother, my younger brother and little sister… Just being able to give back to the community and be the big brother for everybody out there this time of year.

“When I was growing up, it was tough for my mom. So this means a lot to me that making sure that kid gets a toy, whether it’s small or big, we’re here to help out,” said SSgt. Rauda.

For moms like Jasmine Washington, the impact is undeniable.

“It’s been a little rough year for me. I’m a single mother. I have an autistic child. I’m verbal and raising two girls by myself. So this is very thoughtful of you guys. I really appreciate it,” she said.

Her 11-year-old daughter Kha-lea Rivera feels the love, “They fought for our country, and it shows us that they care about us.”

For months, generous donors filled hundreds of boxes, which were transported by many volunteers, including our local marines.

Each gift is carefully chosen to brighten a child’s holiday season

Zach Kielbasa, owner of Ox Strong Moving, said, “This is like a sensory sorted box. So even kids, anybody that has, like, special needs, or, you know, there’s special toys for them.”

It’s all worth the effort to bring joy to Lee County kids like Rivera.

“The longing for a gift that I know is coming soon. It builds up the excitement and happiness because I can’t wait,” said Rivera.

Toys for Tots will continue to collect gifts through the holiday season. Look for one of their boxes or go to their website for more information on how to donate.