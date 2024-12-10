WINK News

Watch Now

Vehicle pursuit in Charlotte County ends in crash

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
Published:

A pursuit between the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and a vehicle on Interstate 75 ended in a crash.

According to authorities, deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle on I-75 when it exited and crashed on Tuckers Grade.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and is currently in custody for charges from Osceola County.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.