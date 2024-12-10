Vehicle pursuit in Charlotte County ends in crash

WINK News
A pursuit between the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and a vehicle on Interstate 75 ended in a crash.
Beware of the beach! Red tide is making its way towards Southwest Florida once again.
This hurricane season left an expensive mess at Fort Myers Beach Elementary and the Sanibel school, but who’s paying the $1.2 million price tag?
A teenager accused of carjacking a woman in a church parking lot on Friday had just escaped from a facility where he was being held under the Baker Act, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
Being a teacher is just like any other profession. Teachers need to take days off, get sick, and sometimes cover for co-workers.
The owner of Animal Rescue Inc. in LaBelle is doing everything she can to prevent the shelter from disappearing in a matter of months.
Collier County residents are vocalizing their concerns over the commissioner’s decision to develop housing on the Naples Golf Course.
With Lee Memorial Hospital scheduled to close in 2027, discussions over what will replace the building are in full swing and whether Fort Myers City Hall is the right choice.
Toys for Tots aims to bring gifts to children and their families who may not be able to afford them for the holidays.
WINK News is learning more about the man accused of shooting and killing a health insurance CEO on a New York City sidewalk last week, and breaking down what he may think of himself based on the writings he left behind.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a sedan and pick-up truck that occurred near Airport Pulling Road.
When it comes to cancer treatment, several options come to mind, such as chemotherapy, surgery, and or radiation; however, there is another option that may prove to be as effective.
A Fort Myers man has been convicted of several charges, including the sexual assault of a 17-year-old teenager.
The Florida Department of Health issued a red tide advisory after presence of the algae bloom was found near Clam Pass and Barefoot Beach in Collier County.
Southwest Florida International Airport, RSW, is offering passengers RSWRemote, a reserved holiday parking option.
According to authorities, deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle on I-75 when it exited and crashed on Tuckers Grade.
The driver was treated for minor injuries and is currently in custody for charges from Osceola County.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.