There’s a new lesson plan at Bonita Springs Elementary School: Demolition 101. The school is set to be knocked down, and there’s good reason.

Why does the Lee County School District have this school in its sights for demolition? It comes down to money.

The school district said it cannot allocate the additional $10 million needed to preserve the facade of this building.

Bonita Springs Elementary School has been a part of the community since the 1920s, but its age and storm damage to the roof and interior have made it unsafe for students and staff.

In May, the school board approved a plan to renovate the campus. They also received state permission to tear down and rebuild four structures, including the historically designated main building.

Principal Cynthia Hernandez understands the significance.

“Holding on to the memories, but at the same time, it’s looking for the future. Our students are our future, and the students deserve to go ahead and have the best, the state of the art, making learning accessible and in bigger places,” Hernandez said.

But not everyone is happy with the changing landscape here. Many spoke out against changes at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The plan is for the new main building to be designed to resemble the original. Construction is expected to start this summer and wrap up by August 2027.