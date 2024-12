According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office report, there is probable cause to believe a woman unintentionally brought a weapon to school.

The incident happened in September at Harns Marsh Elementary School in Lehigh Acres.

A video shows Jerica Kitchen allegedly setting off the weapons detection system. The school secretary then asks her to go through the detector again.

The report says that Kitchen activated the system a second time, catching the attention of a nearby LCSO deputy assigned school resource officer.

The deputy SRO approached and spoke with Kitchen, who initially said her keys might have set off the alarm.

When the officer asked to search her purse, there was a 9mm pistol in a holster and two throwing knives.

Kitchen was detained for questioning and extradited back to Sarasota County for an active child support warrant.

She was later brought back to Lee County and faces one charge of possession of a weapon or firearm on school grounds.

In a statement, the Lee County school district said, “The weapon did not enter the school, and at no time were students or staff in danger. We respect the legal process, and this matter is now being handled by law enforcement.”

This incident exemplifies how OpenGate weapons detection systems may keep children safe in Lee County schools.