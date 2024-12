The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of shooting into his pregnant girlfriend’s home and leading law enforcement through a multi-county pursuit.

Deputies arrested David Gomez-Posso, 25, on Tuesday after the alleged shooting occurred in Kissimmee, leading authorities down Interstate 75 and eventually crashing into the Tuckers Grade exit ramp.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation into Gomez-Posso after reports of gunfire in his pregnant girlfriend’s home were issued.

According to investigators, Gomez-Posso led the chase from Osceola County through Charlotte County before crashing around 6:30 p.m.

Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez held a news conference regarding the events leading to the shooting.

Lopez said that Gomez-Posso broke into his girlfriend’s home and threatened her life; however, the incident was not reported.

“I can not emphasize how important it is if you are being victimized by something or someone like this, please immediately call the sheriff’s office, law enforcement, or 911,” said Lopez. “Don’t be a victim; don’t let these things happen to you. Nothing in the world could convince me this is something worth keeping.”

Gomez-Posso sustained minor injuries following the crash.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gomez-Posso, who was charged with fleeing from law enforcement.

He is currently in the Charlotte County Jail.

Gomez-Posso’s first court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.