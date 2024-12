Councilor Tamara Goehler is coming under fire after her dogs allegedly attacked a 13-year-old girl and the girl’s five-month-old petite goldendoodle.

“I’m still shocked that she never took the time to ask if my daughter was okay,” said Julianne Jones, the girl’s mother.

Jones addressed Marco Island’s city council and Councilor Goehler this week.

The police report says the 13-year-old girl was walking her dog on a leash Saturday near Richmond Court when she walked by a neighbor’s home.

The front door opened, and two terrier-type dogs came out of the front door.

“Her instinct was to pick up the puppy,” Jones said. “When she did, she was bitten. They were not scratches. It is a bite on her forearm.”

While EMS treated the girl, the report says Tamara Goehler “unlawfully barged into the house.”

She said she was the owner of the dogs and wanted to get the report written.

The officer at the home told the councilor, “She couldn’t just barge into someone’s house,”

“Her behavior was disrespectful and very arrogant,” said Jones.

Once outside, the report says Councilor Goehler asked the officer if he knew who she was.

The officer didn’t know, and the report says Councilor Goehler told the officer she would call the Marco Island police chief.

“She knocked again and came back and wanted to take pictures,” Jones said. “I allowed her in. She took my daughter’s arm, which is another offense, not asking permission, and told me, the mother of the daughter, that it’s a scratch, not a bite, which is offensive.”

After being asked to leave the home, Councilor Goehler came back a third time and wanted to take a video of the dog standing and favoring its left front leg.

“She probably can’t answer,” Jones said. “If you’re a parent, I would have loved it if you had asked, ‘How am I doing after my daughter is bit?’ or, ‘Is there anything I can do for you?’ She hasn’t followed up or asked anything if we’re okay from two days ago.”

Jones and her family decided not to press charges against Councilor Goehler, and the puppy was taken to an emergency vet.

WINK News spoke with Jones Wednesday morning, and she said her family is still shaken up.

Her daughter is recovering well, and they’re thankful the injury wasn’t any worse.

WINK News also called and emailed Councilor Goehler Wednesday to see if she had followed up with Julianne and her daughter.

We are still waiting to hear back.