This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

A Lee County Judge issued a bench warrant for Darlene Addison’s arrest after she failed to appear on a grand theft charge. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News that the 59-year-old’s current charges resulted from her stealing from the same store three times in three weeks. She also goes by Empress Jackson, Bailey Addison, Darlene Gibson, and Takeisha Addison. Look for her in central Fort Myers.

Richard Ball is accused of violating Lee County probation for the possession of drug paraphernalia. Investigators said the 46-year-old spent a month in the Lee County Jail before getting probation, but that he violated it by getting a DUI in Montana. He was last known to be living in Cape Coral.

34-year-old Melissa Murr is wanted in Lee County for violating probation for grand theft. She was found guilty of stealing from her employer, an airport gift shop. She has tattoos: an anchor on her right ankle, a ribbon on her right arm, and the words “live, laugh, love” on her left wrist.

If you have seen any of these people, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.