NAACP President, James Muwakkil, was so impressed with Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore that he wanted the entire city to know.

This comes after Muwakkil said Chief Sizemore acknowledged what many were feeling, which was upset and disgusted after vandals broke into a Cape Coral resident’s home in November.

Both Chief Sizemore and the NAACP called the incident a hate crime.

On November 19, Dr. Peter Ndiangui returned home to find derogatory writing on his walls, paint and glass splattered, and holes in the walls.

A few days later, Chief Sizemore met with Ndiangui, the homeowner, was crystal clear: this was a hate crime. “This was a motivated crime, motivated by hate,” Chief Sizemore said. “We’re not failing to recognize that there’s a hate crime element.”

That statement, recognizing the act as a hate crime, prompted NAACP President James Muwakkil to honor the police chief.

On Wednesday, at the beginning of the Cape Coral council meeting, a round of applause by a large crowd erupted as Muwakkil, NAACP President, thanked the Chief.

“Chief Sizemore took it upon himself to acknowledge what many of us were feeling, that this was a hate crime,” Muwakkil said.

Muwakkil told WINK News that he appreciates the Chief’s commitment to justice for all members of the community.

“We had to recognize him for his daring stance for justice, and that’s what we did, and that’s what the NAACP wanted to do. We wanted to come out and say thank you. Thank you for standing up,” Muwakkil said.

Chief Sizemore spoke to WINK News after the honor and said there’s no chief rulebook, sometimes you just have to figure it out. He said being loud is a good thing, especially when it comes to hate.

“The way I look at it, I’m more of a recipient or a custodian of it on behalf of the men and women who work for the police department who really embody everything that was said tonight, I’m just so honored, and like I said, surreal to be up there and to hear that about yourself. It’s amazing,” Chief Sizemore said.

The chief thanked Muwakkil and vowed to continue to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

“It’s just an unbelievable, unbelievable thing. You know, I’m almost 30 years in the business, and to have something like this, it’s definitely a first for me. I’m not one to want the spotlight, but this is one where you can’t avoid it. So it was very, very interesting to be up there, but just honored, humbled and really proud of the men and women who I represent tonight,” Chief Sizemore said.

A first for Sizemore but Muwakkil said, a first for him as well.

Muwakkil said no other police chief or sheriff has done that in this area before.

“If I could put forth what Brother James said, to teach others or lead others. I do it out loud, and everybody can watch, and if they take something from me that’s positive, that’s a win,” Sizemore said.

Many in the community saw Ndiangui’s story and wanted to help. Dozens of community members joined Ndiangui at his home and helped clean it up.

Chief Sizemore also provided an update on the investigation to catch the vandals. He said no arrests have been made and that detectives have been busy collecting pictures and video. Chief Sizemore said he is “confident a resolution will come soon.”

WINK News brought you this story exclusively.