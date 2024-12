Students at Florida Gulf Coast University said they don’t know the specifics of a threat made last week, but they do know it was taken care of.

There are several different stories floating around since the arrest was made last week.

The report said that last Thursday, campus police were notified that a threat was made against the school on Snapchat.

The post was allegedly made by 23-year-old Nolan Marcoux. He posted a photo of his FGCU account on his “My eyes only” story, saying the following: “Grade appeal-denied,” “Online class override-denied,” and “Wanna shoot up this school.”



Before meeting with him, campus police spoke with his roommate, who told them where they could find Marcoux.

The report said his roommate called Marcoux to tell him Fort Myers police officers were looking for him at their apartment.

At one point, the roommate asked the officers, “Is this about the stupid post he made today?”

Now in the midst of finals week, one student said joke or not, threats like this are never funny.

“For sure, do not post that,” said one student. “Even if it is private, you shouldn’t really be posting something like that in the first place. I get it was a joke, but at the same time, people could take it seriously. Just don’t make it in the first place.”

Marcoux is facing charges for making a written threat to kill. He also faces a charge of having cocaine on him, which was found when officers searched him prior to his arrest.