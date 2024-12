Luis Vargas Izquierdo. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a man who allegedly threatened another person with a sword and Molotov Cocktail.

Police arrested Luis Vargas Izquierdo, 36, on Sunday after a disturbance call was reported at a home located on SE 8th Ave.

Upon arrival at the scene, police interviewed the victim, who said that Izquierdo threatened him while holding a glass bottle with a cloth wrapped around its top, claiming it was a Molotov Cocktail.

Izquierdo then allegedly threatened to throw it at one of the vehicles in the driveway and light it on fire.

During the interaction, Izquierdo then pulled a sword and proceeded to approach the windshield of a vehicle while threatening the victim.

Police said that the entire encounter was recorded through a Ring doorbell camera.

Upon interview with law enforcement, Izquierdo allegedly said that he traveled to the residence to send a message regarding disrespect to a family member.

He was later located at his nearby residence and placed into custody without resistance.

An investigation revealed that the glass container held a small amount of gasoline, confirming that he had brought the Molotov Cocktail to the residence.

Police further confirmed through interviewing Izquierdo that he brandished the sword during the encounter, saying that he was trying “to make a point.”

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and was charged with arson with a firebomb.