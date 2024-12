Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a strong cold front along with rain and storms throughout your Wednesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A brief line of storms is expected this Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. An approaching cold front is expected to drop temperatures drastically into Thursday morning.”

The Storm Prediction Center has also noticed an increased intensity of rain and storms, issuing a level 1 risk for strong storms in parts of Southwest Florida.

Maloch says these storms will move through Southwest Florida between noon and 5 p.m.

Wednesday

The Weather Authority is tracking a strong cold front that will be moving into Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

Scattered rain and storms will be possible along that front in the afternoon.

Highs top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Breezy and cooler conditions arrive Wednesday evening and overnight.

Thursday

Temperatures will be plummeting after Wednesday’s cold front and Thursday morning’s temperatures will start in the 40s for most everyone.

Breezy conditions will make Thursday morning feel even colder.

Expect lots of sunshine through Thursday afternoon. Highs remain chilly and in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday

It’s milder for your Friday morning, with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Warmer temperatures return, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout your Friday afternoon.