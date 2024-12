A 12-year-old Naples boy isn’t worried about what he’s getting for Christmas. Instead, he’s working on his 6th annual “Holiday Sock Drive.”

Walking into Paul Campbell’s home, right by the Christmas tree, cardboard boxes sit where gifts would be, but the boxes aren’t for him.

“I would probably explain it like, we collect these, these items for this reason, because these people need it, and it’s a homeless people, said Campbell. “They can’t provide for themselves because their house is pretty much just a mat on the floor, maybe sometimes a 10, if they’re lucky.”

At 12 years old, he isn’t worried about what’s in his stocking this holiday season.

Instead, he’s working to keep those out in the cold, warm this season.

“We’re about two weeks in, and it’s been thanks,” said Campbell. “So we run from Thanksgiving through Christmas. So we’re around two weeks in, and we have gotten all of this.”

This is his sixth year of “Paul’s footprint.” It’s a mission to help others, which he said started when he was 6.

“I’m like, Mom, I need money. She’s like, why do you need money? And I’m like, these people need help,” said Campbell.

It’s when he first realized not everyone is as fortunate as he is during the holidays.

“I’m just grateful for the house, the roof over my head. I’m grateful for everyone who’s donated because this will not be possible without the people of Florida,” said Campbell. “This would not be possible without anybody. So I’m just super grateful for that.”

This need to give back is something he said he’ll never lose.

“I’ll continue it as long as I live with her because it’s pretty much free rent. I won’t have to pay rent, and I’m gonna have enough space. I love it,” said Campbell.

“What’s important about Christmas is it’s not about what the gifts are,” said Campbell. “It’s about how they make people feel. And these gifts this holiday season are going to make people feel really good, because they might not have socks, they might not have clean underwear, they might not have sunscreen.”

For more information on Paul’s Footprint, click here.