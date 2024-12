CREDIT: LCSO

Through the use of Apple AirPods, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate nearly $100,000 worth of stolen items, leading to an arrest.

On Sunday, deputies responded to Sutherland Nissan Auto Dealership in Fort Myers, located on South Tamiami Trail, regarding a burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed that an estimated $100,000 worth of toolboxes and tools were stolen from the dealership’s employees.

Due to the amount of theft from the business, the LCSO 5th Precinct Crime Section Detectives Unit assumed the investigation.

During their investigation, one of the victims contacted detectives because their Apple AirPods, which were left in one of the stolen toolboxes, were pinging a CubeSmart Storage located at Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral.

Following the lead, detectives traveled to the Cape Coral storage facility, where they located the origin of the Apple device’s pinging.

Detectives learned that Michael Conan Hohner, 39, was renting the AirPods unit.

In addition, detectives located surveillance footage showing Hohner unloading the suspected toolboxes into the facility.

The victims informed LCSO of Hoehner’s recent firing from the Sutherland Nissan, blaming them for his termination.

They confirmed Hohner’s identity and their stolen property through surveillance.

“This suspect thought he hit the jackpot during his failed heist but instead won felony charges and a trip to jail,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I’m proud of my 5th Precinct deputies and detectives for their effort to apprehend the suspect and return the stolen property to its rightful owners. No business, resident, or visitor to Lee County should be targeted by crime.”

Based on the collected evidence, detectives determined probable cause to arrest Hoener for larceny, grand theft, and burglary.

With enough evidence to make an arrest, LCSO found Hohner at his current place of employment, Audi of Fort Myers, and arrested him.

On Dec. 10, detectives arrested Hohner at Audi of Fort Myers, his most recent employer.

He was booked into the Lee County Jail but has since bonded out.