Southwest Florida is embracing the holiday spirit with a variety of festive events this Christmas season.

From the twinkling lights of Naples’ Christmas on Fifth to the boat parades lighting up the waterways in Fort Myers and Marco Island, there’s something for everyone.

With concerts, holiday plays and outdoor activities, Southwest Florida promises a merry and memorable Christmas season for residents and visitors alike.

Here are some of the holiday events we found:

Lee County

Fort Myers

Another Night Before Christmas at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

The off-broadway doors open a half hour before showtime for seating. If you choose to have dinner, the dining is in a separate room. Tickets are $55 for show only.

Hosted by Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

1380 Colonial Blvd. Fort Myers, FL 33907

Runs until Wed. Dec. 25, 1 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Holiday Lights at Calusa Nature Center

Stop by for holiday music, hot chocolate and roast marshmallows at the fire pit. Enjoy the decorations in and around the Nature Center and walk their 1/3 of a mile, fully-decorated Pine Loop Trail. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children and members.

Hosted by the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium

Through Dec. 29, 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fort Myers, 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33905

Christmas Tree Festival

The 7th Annual Christmas Tree Festival will showcase decorated trees and wreaths for anyone to bid on and take home. All proceeds from the auction will go back to the area non-profit. The event is free to the public or purchase the limited VIP ticket for $100.

Hosted by Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club

Fri. Dec. 13, begins at 4:30 p.m.

175 Sterling Ave., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Cape Coral

Holiday Boat-A-Long & Christmas Movie

Following the boat parade will be a free movie in the Four Freedoms Park featuring “Polar Express.” Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities.

Hosted by the City of Cape Coral

Sat. Dec. 21, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

4818 Tarpon Ct., Cape Coral, FL

Lehigh Acres

Christmas Event

There will be a free Christmas event for the Lehigh Acres community. Free gifts will also be available for children 12 and under.

Hosted by Sophia’s Magical Sweets & More

Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

16 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL

Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Fort Myers. CREDIT: WINK News

Charlotte County

Port Charlotte

The Wonderland of Lights

Celebrate the holidays with a magical drive through captivating tunnels of shimmering lights and larger-than-life illuminated sculptures. You can also purchase the enchanted 3D elf glasses at the gate for even more wonder.

Hosted by the Charlotte County Fairgrounds

It runs until Thurs. Dec. 29, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

2333 El Jobean Rd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948

3rd Annual Christmas Festival

There will be crafts, Make-A-Ornament, candy canes, temporary tattoos, games, a bounce house, a free bike raffle and more.

Hosted by Rollin Low Car Club

Sat. Dec. 14, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

2000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Punta Gorda

Isles Christmas Boat Parade

The best way to see the parade is to be in the parade. Rain or shine, there is no rain check for the event. This is a community event, and all boaters are welcome to register.

Hosted by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association

Sat. Dec. 21, begins at 6 p.m.

3842 Aves Island Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Christmas tree with an ornament. CREDIT: WINK News

Collier County

Naples

Christmas Boat Parade

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Carnival.” Winners will take best in class and best overall theme winner.

Hosted by the Marine Industries Association of Collier County

Saturday, Dec. 14, gates open at 5:30 p.m.

880 12th Ave. S., Naples, FL 34102

Christmas Extravaganza at Shoppes at Vanderbilt

Free photos with Santa. Santa will be taking photos the whole time. This is first come, first served.

Hosted by Shoppes at Vanderbilt

Sat. Dec. 14, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples, FL 3410

Marco Island

A Pioneer Christmas — Holiday Crafts

Join the Pioneer Gallery for crafts and activities the week between Christmas and New Year’s. You’ll learn how the Pioneers on Marco Island created decorations and celebrated this time of year.

Hosted by the Marco Island Historical Museum

Tues. Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

180 S Heathwood Dr, Marco Island, FL 34145

Credit: WINK News.

Hendry County

LaBelle

Christmas Pop-Up

The perfect chance to wrap up your Christmas shopping, spend some time with family and friends while supporting local small businesses all in one place.

Hosted by Bare Skin Aesthetics Studio

Sat, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

84 N Hall St., LaBelle, FL 33935

Resharp Christmas Event

Get ready for Christmas dinner with sharp knives. Buy one sharpened knife and get the second one free.

Hosted by Vision Ace Hardware

Thurs. Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Dec. 22, 6 p.m.

350 W Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle, FL, 33935

Glades County

Moore Haven

The Nutcracker – A Family Friendly Dance Show

Come one, come all to a dance performance designed to get local Hendry and Glades County families in the Christmas spirit.