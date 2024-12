Paul Beattie, a disgraced home builder is back doing business but legal challenges continue as another one of his businesses gets sued. Former employees of Beattie speak out, only to WINK.

In the last several months, Beattie has had his business Beattie Development raided by police, forfeited six different contracting licenses, and now, his plumbing business is under fire.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday against Bergau Plumbing, it claims that a promissory note for one million dollars was not fully paid. The plaintiff, Bergau Brothers, INC, argues that Paul Beattie and BPP Plumbing (which is Bergau Plumbing) still owe over $434,000 of the note.

Bergau Plumbing is another one of Beattie’s businesses. Former employees, under the promise of anonymity, only spoke to WINK and said they saw the problems mounting behind the scenes.

Since the raid of Beattie Development, the employees say Beattie moved his time and energy to Bergau Plumbing. As CEO of Bergau, he met with his employees although they say, he was often hard to reach as he had several different phone numbers and emails.

The employees make several accusations against their former boss, including that the majority of the work done since the raid of Beattie Development was unpermitted and unlicensed.

The source recapped a conversation with a fellow employee after the raid.

“Ever since then, [employee name] was saying, I guess we’re gonna keep working without a license because Paul Beattie told him to. So, ever since then, we been doing illegal work.”

That fellow employee eventually got fired. The source said, “Because [employee name] would ask the questions about the license.”

Records obtained from the City of Cape Coral suggest 12 permits were pulled for Bergau since the raid in August.

The employees made more allegations against the disgraced contractor like when money would come in, it was quickly withdrawn, or that they were forced to lie to customers.

On Thursday, Beattie’s attorney denied to make a comment to WINK News.

The Better Business Bureau finds Bergau Plumbing not accredited.

