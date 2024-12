A 75-year-old man is on the brink of homelessness despite working over 80 hours a week. Thilo Burkart shared his story exclusively with WINK News reporter Maddie Heron.

Working out of a car is not exactly how Burkart pictured the so-called ‘American dream.’

“At least all 16 and a half years now I’m in survival mode,” said Burkart.

Burkhart arrived in the U.S. from Germany in 2008 for the promise of work that never panned out, forcing the former German military sergeant to take on a string of jobs from dance instructor to rideshare driver.

“I could lay down and sleep. I’m tired,” said Burkart. “I’m tired with driving. It’s not fun.”

Now at 75 years old, Burkart said he works close to 90-hour weeks delivering for Doordash, totaling over 11,000 orders in two years.

He can’t afford to take a day off.

“I worked on my 75th birthday. No celebration, nothing. I don’t have anybody. I’m alone. I don’t have family,” said Burkart.

To make a tough situation worse, on Wednesday, Burkart came home to a troubling letter.

“I have three days to pay the rent,” said Burkart. “My account has $126, I believe… it’s not enough.”

If he can’t come up with $1,500 by Friday, his red Hyundai Elantra could go from his ‘office’ to his shelter.

“For anybody who’s never been in a survival situation, a truly survival situation, it’s hard to comprehend,” said Michael Nojunas, a Program Director at St. Matthew’s House Campbell Lodge.

A heartbreaking situation for people Burkart’s age, emergency shelter directors said the issue is only growing.

“Over the past 12 to 18 months, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of senior homelessness,” said Nojunas.

Despite the threat of being homeless for the holidays, Burkart told WINK he is not giving up on a miracle.

“Full of hope, because we are talking here,” said Burkart.

Nojunas told WINK a possible next step for Burkart would be to connect with their team to see how they can help, whether that be through shelter, food or other resources.

WINK News was able to provide Burkat with their contact information and he said he plans to call them tomorrow.