Ovarian cancer is a problematic disease because of symptoms such as nausea, bloating and diarrhea.

Constipation and discomfort are so vague that it’s often overlooked or misdiagnosed. As a result, a high number of women who get it will die from it, but now Cleveland Clinic has new ways to treat and detect ovarian cancer before it’s too late.

“Ultimately, it’s a very rare disease, but if we don’t look, we’re not going to identify it,” Doctor Robert Debernardo said.

That rare disease is ovarian cancer, which causes more deaths than all other female reproduction system cancers. It’s difficult to diagnose in the early stages because there is no screening test. However, Debernardo is trying to change that.

“The concept I think we’re working on is a ‘molecular pap smear,’ where we’re looking at markers in the bloodstream to try to predict as this cancer starts,” Debernardo said.

The goal is to develop a blood test that finds markers of ovarian cancer. Doctor Debernardo and his team are also part of the first international trial of its kind, using CAR t-cell therapy for treatment.

“We’re taking your immune cells that would identify a cancer, taking them out, teaching them essentially about your cancer. Theoretically, if it works, it’s a home run because we’re not giving chemo; we’re just teaching your body what’s bad and getting rid of it,” Debernardo said.

For those with recurrent ovarian cancer, there is now a chemo that’s targeted, attacking specifically the cancer cells instead of the whole body. Then, when it comes time for surgery, the cancer lights up.

“This may allow us to remove even stuff the surgeon can’t see with the naked eye,” Debernardo said.

Helping more women have a better shot at a cure.

Doctor Debernardo recommends that after three weeks of symptoms and no answers, see a nurse practitioner or physician and be stubborn until you get a diagnosis.