The school that has had to claw and fight its way back more than once to reopen is getting the chance to celebrate.

The Sanibel School has closed several times because of hurricanes.

On Thursday, we learned about a performance that represents the resilience of the community of Sanibel.

The town made the decision to spend $1 million to ensure the future of the school.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan met with the school chorus, which is preparing for their Christmas performance.

“I’m just excited to perform in front of all these people and show my talents to inspire some people,” said Harrison Mcneilius, a student.

With the Christmas concert on Dec. 19 approaching, the students are carefully rehearsing, mastering each note and staying on tempo.

Joey Giangreco, the school’s music director and the concert conductor, eagerly awaits this event.

“Looking forward to our first performance here at the Sanibel School for the year. We’re looking forward to celebrating together with our school families and as well as our Sanibel community,” Giangreco said.

The Sanibel School principal, Jennifer Lusk, told us this island school truly is a community, and all of these students share that feeling.

“It’s special to me because not only are my best friends in here; there’s eighth graders in here that won’t be here next year,” Clark said.

“It means a lot to me because I get to perform in front of all these people. It’s such an amazing experience,” Mcneilius said.

And perhaps, the best way to sum it all up…

“Across the world, not everybody’s the same, but music is from all cultures and everybody across the world, so really being connected with everybody,” Clark said.

Rocking out back at the Sanibel School.