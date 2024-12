Features of living near an airport include persistent headache-inducing engine rumbles and foul-smelling jet fuel, but electric planes could play a part in the solution.

Electrically powered aircraft are environmentally friendly with zero emissions and quieter flights.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan went to the Naples airport to find out how close this electric future really is.

It’s no shock that the future of travel is electric.

“Electric flying and advanced air mobility definitely is the future of aviation,” said Naples Airport deputy director of aviation, Justin Lobb.

Lobb told WINK News that building for the future isn’t easy and takes time. So, don’t be surprised by a little friction before these electric planes whiz and buzz across Naples airport.

“…because these are very intense on local electrical grids, and potentially we’re talking about, in some cases, megawatts of power. So it’s beyond some of the service that already exists at the airport today,” said Lobb.

The Naples airport is figuring out how to charge batteries for electric planes, but the electrical grid might not be current enough for the future.

“We potentially may not have the electrical capacity, and we’re talking at a greater scale from the grid. So that will be one of the bigger hurdles,” said Lobb.

Justin has a bright idea if the demand for electric planes surges:

“Locally, consumer demand would certainly be a factor to these coming to fruition. We haven’t seen that sort of demand here yet today, but that largely will drive the success of this into the future,” said Lobb.

But you have to walk before you run, or in this case, charge before you fly.

If the electrical charging obstacle is overcome, don’t expect to land in Paris on your first electrical plane.

“These aircraft and manufacturers are talking about short-haul trips initially. So picture Naples to Miami, or coast to coast within the state of Florida,” said Lobb. “There are some long-term plans that within the next 10 years and beyond, we may be talking about coast to coast to the US.

Making the future of air travel something to be ecstatic about.

When electric planes do become viable for short-distance trips don’t expect to fly with friends and family. Weight is more of a factor.

That’s one reason why electric planes are small. Travel will likely be for one or two people at first.

In addition to the Naples airport, the Punta Gorda airport and several other airports across the state are also figuring out how to integrate electric plane technology.