Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking cold morning conditions before temperatures warm up to the low 70s this Thursday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “A cold front has arrived, dropping temperatures throughout the Southwest Florida area. In the afternoon, expect breezy conditions with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s.”

Thursday

Cool and breezy conditions will be with us all day long.

This afternoon, we’ll see a North to Northeast wind from 10 to 20 mph.

Expect plenty of sunshine with a few high clouds passing by occasionally.

Highs remain chilly and in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday

Expect milder conditions for your Friday morning, with temperatures in the lower to mid-50s.

Warmer temperatures will return, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see breezy conditions with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout your Friday afternoon.

Saturday

Slightly humid for your Saturday morning plans, with temperatures starting in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy conditions continue with a Northeast wind from 10 to 20 mph.

Highs will also be warmer and top in the upper 70s to lower 80s.