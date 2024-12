Black Flag at the Ranch, 12-12-24. CREDIT: WINK News

Legendary punk band Black Flag made their mark in Southwest Florida during the Fort Myers stop of their “First Four Years” tour.

Joined by The Queers, Black Flag brought classic unabashed punk energy to a packed crowd at The Ranch in Fort Myers Thursday night.

Founding member Greg Ginn on guitar, singer Mike Vallely, Austin Sears on bass and Charles Wiley on drums electrified The Ranch with songs from Black Flag’s genre-defining discography.

After The Queers, another ’80s-era punk band, set the tone, Black Flag was up. The Queers. CREDIT: WINK News

The concert kicked off with a long buildup of “Can’t Decide” from their 1984 album “My War,” and once Vallely transitioned into guttural screams, the saloon matched the band’s energy by moshing, singing along or both.

In their first set, they brought hits such as “Nervous Breakdown,” “Black Coffee,” Damaged,” “Depression” and more. Black Flag Singer Mike Vallely. CREDIT: WINK News

After a short intermission, the band returned and delivered hits such as “Revenge,” “No Values,” “Gimmie, Gimmie, Gimmie,” “Jealous Again” and “TV Party.”

To end off the show, the band brought on The Queers guitarist Joe Queer and ended the night with a rendition of “[Explitive] Up,” a cover from the band Good For You, which had the band and the audience shouting the name of the song for minutes.

Black Flag brought their energy to the enjoyment of old and new fans alike.

After the show, the band descended the stage and met fans who were eager to engage with them after screaming their songs for the duration of the two sets.

For more shows from The Ranch, click here.