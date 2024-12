Erasmo Herrera, CREDIT: Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office

A Charlotte County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Erasmo Herrera was found guilty of trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

In August of 2023, a Punta Gorda police officer responded to a dispute behind a pizza shop on Tamiami Trail.

Herrera was found with a woman when the officer approached.

While the woman was talking with the officer, Herrera threw a cigarette pack into the grass.

When the officer picked up the cigarette pack, there was a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like rock that tested positive for meth.

The overall weight of the drugs was 16.19 grams of illegal drugs.

Herrera was also sentenced to five years of probation following prison, must pay a $50,000 fine, and will be subject to random search and seizure by law enforcement to ensure he does not have drugs in his possession.

He will also have a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew while on probation.