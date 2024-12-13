WINK News

Watch Now

FDOT to open all lanes of Caloosahatchee Bridge year ahead of construction schedule

Reporter: Camila Pereira Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:
Credit: WINK News

The Florida Department of Transportation announced it will open all lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge a year ahead of its pedestrian sidewalk project.

According to FDOT, the project prioritizes pedestrian and cyclist safety, connecting downtown Fort Myers and North Fort Myers.

FDOT is scheduled to reopen all lanes on Friday; however, the newly constructed 8-foot-wide sidewalk will remain closed until the end of this year or early 2025.

Construction crews will continue working on-site to complete the sidewalk and other remaining tasks.

Occasional lane closures at night may continue throughout the month and possibly into 2025.

According to FDOT, the remaining work includes installing signs, applying thermoplastic road markings, planting sod, inspecting signals and intelligent transportation systems, and completing and inspecting the bridge lighting.

WINK News reporters will be present throughout Friday to monitor traffic flow and report any anomalies that may occur.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.