FDOT to open all lanes of Caloosahatchee Bridge year ahead of construction schedule

After operating La Rosa Pizzeria for more than 15 years, owners Bill and Alda Rosa decided to sell their local business and restaurant space.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer day ahead, with a mixture of sun and clouds expected this Friday afternoon.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced it will open all lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge a year ahead of its pedestrian sidewalk project.
A 12-year-old Naples boy isn’t worried about what he’s getting for Christmas. Instead, he’s working on his 6th annual “Holiday Sock Drive.”
A 75-year-old man is on the brink of homelessness despite working over 80 hours a week.
This holiday season, a Naples woman is on a mission to bring foster children something many take for granted: a suitcase filled with dignity.
The city of Marco Island sent out 4900 letters to residents warning them that their pipes could contain plastic or lead.
Features of living near an airport include persistent headache-inducing engine rumbles and foul-smelling jet fuel, but electric planes could play a part in the solution.
Neighbors said a contractor hired by the Florida Division of Emergency Management mishandled the boats at Port Charlotte Beach Park.
Ten minutes. That’s all it takes for doctors to assess how well you remember, how quickly you learn things, and how your brain is working overall.
Paul Beattie, a disgraced home builder is back doing business but legal challenges continue as another one of his businesses gets sued. Former employees of Beattie speak out, only to WINK.
Southwest Florida reacts to North Carolina hiring Bill Belichick as its new head football coach and how that could impact the decisions of local recruits.
The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, but nearly half of Americans say they really want more alone time during the holiday.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out a new way of enforcing school zone speed limits by using cameras that will target drivers traveling over a certain speed in a school zone.
The arrest of a man who, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said, killed a motorcyclist after crashing into him on purpose is raising concerns over aggressive driving in Southwest Florida.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced it will open all lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge a year ahead of its pedestrian sidewalk project.
According to FDOT, the project prioritizes pedestrian and cyclist safety, connecting downtown Fort Myers and North Fort Myers.
FDOT is scheduled to reopen all lanes on Friday; however, the newly constructed 8-foot-wide sidewalk will remain closed until the end of this year or early 2025.
Construction crews will continue working on-site to complete the sidewalk and other remaining tasks.
Occasional lane closures at night may continue throughout the month and possibly into 2025.
According to FDOT, the remaining work includes installing signs, applying thermoplastic road markings, planting sod, inspecting signals and intelligent transportation systems, and completing and inspecting the bridge lighting.
WINK News reporters will be present throughout Friday to monitor traffic flow and report any anomalies that may occur.