Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman accused of killing her 4-month-old baby.

Deputies arrested Johnisha Cole, 32, on Friday after detectives responded to an apartment in Lehigh Acres for an infant who was found unresponsive in September.

Click here to watch the body camera footage of the arrest provided by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook account.

The infant was taken to a local hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Detectives on the case found through preliminary examination that the child endured femur and rib fractures, large areas of bruising and abdominal bloating.

The cause of death was determined as head trauma.

Deputies reviewed Cole’s phone and it revealed several concerning internet searches and text messages.

Searches included “How long do you have to make a police report?” and “How to sign away parental rights?”

According to deputies, Cole texted witnesses, alluding to wanting to attack the infant and wanting the child dead.

Detectives said Cole never gave explanations for the infant’s injuries.

Cole has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse.

She is currently in the Lee County Jail.