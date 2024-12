The Cape Coral Police Department has announced the arrest of one of three men suspected in a home invasion that took place earlier this month.

According to CCPD, 22-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez Gonzalez, also known as “Shroom,” was arrested on Tuesday.

On Dec. 3, around 8:49 a.m., CCPD officers responded to a residence near the 4700 block of Southeast Fifth Place in Cape Coral for a potential home invasion robbery.

The victim told officers he was inside his apartment playing video games when three suspects wearing masks unexpectedly entered through the front door and began striking and threatening him.

Despite the masks, the victim said he recognized “Shroom.”

The victim told investigators that he owed Gonzalez $150 and had not paid him yet.

The victim claimed that when they entered the apartment, Gonzalez stated they were going to do $150 worth of damage, and then their debt would be even.

The victim was battered by all three suspects, one of whom pistol-whipped him.

The suspects damaged parts of the victim’s home, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area.

Gonzalez faces charges of battery and home invasion robbery with a firearm.