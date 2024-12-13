WINK News

Watch Now

Tim Aten Knows: 2 new eateries coming to East Naples

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

Q: Do you know why La Rosa Pizza in East Naples closed? — Tracy Caldwell, East Naples

A: After operating La Rosa Pizzeria for more than 15 years, owners Bill and Alda Rosa decided to sell their local business and restaurant space last year because of their age and many years of working tirelessly in the restaurant industry, said their son, Bill T. Rosa.

“Bill, my dad, wanted to thank Southwest Florida for 15 great years of meeting so many great individuals,” Rosa said.

Bronx-raised Rosa had operated the local pizzeria since 2008 in the retail strip known as Pelican Larry’s Plaza along the north side of Davis Boulevard. Declining health prevented him from maintaining the grueling lifestyle necessary to own and operate a mom-and-pop place.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.