Tim Aten Knows: 2 new eateries coming to East Naples

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
After operating La Rosa Pizzeria for more than 15 years, owners Bill and Alda Rosa decided to sell their local business and restaurant space.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer day ahead, with a mixture of sun and clouds expected this Friday afternoon.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced it will open all lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge a year ahead of its pedestrian sidewalk project.
A 12-year-old Naples boy isn’t worried about what he’s getting for Christmas. Instead, he’s working on his 6th annual “Holiday Sock Drive.”
A 75-year-old man is on the brink of homelessness despite working over 80 hours a week.
This holiday season, a Naples woman is on a mission to bring foster children something many take for granted: a suitcase filled with dignity.
The city of Marco Island sent out 4900 letters to residents warning them that their pipes could contain plastic or lead.
Features of living near an airport include persistent headache-inducing engine rumbles and foul-smelling jet fuel, but electric planes could play a part in the solution.
Neighbors said a contractor hired by the Florida Division of Emergency Management mishandled the boats at Port Charlotte Beach Park.
Ten minutes. That’s all it takes for doctors to assess how well you remember, how quickly you learn things, and how your brain is working overall.
Paul Beattie, a disgraced home builder is back doing business but legal challenges continue as another one of his businesses gets sued. Former employees of Beattie speak out, only to WINK.
Southwest Florida reacts to North Carolina hiring Bill Belichick as its new head football coach and how that could impact the decisions of local recruits.
The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends, but nearly half of Americans say they really want more alone time during the holiday.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office has rolled out a new way of enforcing school zone speed limits by using cameras that will target drivers traveling over a certain speed in a school zone.
The arrest of a man who, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said, killed a motorcyclist after crashing into him on purpose is raising concerns over aggressive driving in Southwest Florida.
Q: Do you know why La Rosa Pizza in East Naples closed? — Tracy Caldwell, East Naples
A: After operating La Rosa Pizzeria for more than 15 years, owners Bill and Alda Rosa decided to sell their local business and restaurant space last year because of their age and many years of working tirelessly in the restaurant industry, said their son, Bill T. Rosa.
“Bill, my dad, wanted to thank Southwest Florida for 15 great years of meeting so many great individuals,” Rosa said.
Bronx-raised Rosa had operated the local pizzeria since 2008 in the retail strip known as Pelican Larry’s Plaza along the north side of Davis Boulevard. Declining health prevented him from maintaining the grueling lifestyle necessary to own and operate a mom-and-pop place.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.