Hurricanes Helene and Milton didn’t just bring wind and rain, they brought new threats to Southwest Florida’s ecosystem.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said Burmese pythons, cane toads, and Asian swamp eels are a few of the invasive species.

Hurricane-related flood waters rushing the coast can make it easier for invasive aquatic species to spread to areas they couldn’t get to before.

The USGS is tracking the data to keep a close eye on Florida’s invasive species crisis.

Flood waters from hurricanes just like these might give invasive species a brand-new pathway to swim to previously uninhabited spots. The USGS has tracked this data since 2017.

Some invasive species like Burmese pythons and cane toads, especially as tadpoles, are strong swimmers. That means they can turn a temporary water bridge into a lazy river and float over to a new home.

Ian Pfingsten, a botanist for USGS, created the tracking map. He explains why collecting this data right after a storm can be crucial.

“If we’re waiting 10 or so years after a species has already arrived, by then, it’s too late to remove them in a way that’s cost-effective. You’re spending more money on management and keeping levels of the species down, as opposed to trying to completely remove the species, or doing some preventative measures to keep the species from leaving arriving. So it’s a time-sensitive as there’s a time-sensitive aspect to it.”

The USGS has been tracking the movement of invasive species following hurricanes since 2017.

To see the maps, click here.