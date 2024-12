The Weather Authority is forecasting a breezy, warm weekend in store across Southwest Florida, with the chance of a few showers, particularly on Saturday.

Isolated rain will develop thanks to the northeasterly flow we are seeing.

Temperatures will reach around the 80-degree mark this afternoon with sun and clouds.

Winds stay out of the northeast throughout the day, around 15 to 20 miles per hour.

It’s not going to be a washout of a day, but be prepared for a few showers, as the winds from the Atlantic are ushering in some moisture.

Sunday

A passing shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but it will be the drier of the two weekend days.

Breezy conditions stay overhead with winds yet again around 10 to 20 miles per hour throughout the day.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with most of Southwest Florida in the low to mid-80s.

This week

Our warming trend continues for the start of the work week.

By Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid-80s across the area.

Rain chances remain as a cold front nears by midweek, yet again reinforcing some moisture.

This will allow for higher rain chances by midweek.

By the end of the week, we are looking at drier, sunnier, and slightly cooler weather!

We are under a level one drought across Southwest Florida, so we will take any rain that we can get!

Beach and boating

It will be a warm but breezy day on the water, with those winds out of the northeast around 10 to 15 knots.

The Gulf wave heights are reaching 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

Keep an eye on the sky for any quick-moving showers that work their way in from the east.