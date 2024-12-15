Charlotte County Deputy passes away

WINK News
According to the Punta Gorda Police Department, the northbound bridge of U.S. 41 into Port Charlotte is closed.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that has left at least one person injured in Fort Myers.
A Fort Myers man with a revoked license was arrested twice within 10 days for driving violations.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features deadly shootings, home invasions and drug trafficking.
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a crash that left at least one person dead Saturday night.
The Weather Authority forecasts another seasonal day across Southwest Florida, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.
Saturday marked a special day for Florida Gulf Coast University as more than 1,800 students graduated. For one student-athlete, graduating from FGCU runs in the family.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Lehigh Acres early Saturday morning.
The supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) is at the Lee Civic Center all weekend, ready to help southwest Florida.
Welcome E24! The third eaglet from the nest of M15 and F23 has hatched according to the Southwest Florida eagle camera.
A Southwest Florida non-profit hosted a benefit concert on Friday night to help with humanitarian aid in Palestine.
The Weather Authority is forecasting a breezy, warm weekend in store across Southwest Florida, with the chance of a few showers, particularly on Saturday.
Cape Coral police are investigating at a home on Southwest 49th Terrace in South Cape Coral early Saturday morning.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, two airboats crashed south of U.S. 41 east between mile markers 74 and 75, leaving well over a dozen people injured.
According to a post on X by Senator Rick Scott, a Charlotte County deputy has passed away on Sunday evening.
In the post, Scott said that he is “Devastated to hear of the passing of a Charlotte County deputy tonight.”
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Prummell will address the media on Sunday evening regarding two active scenes in Charlotte County.
In an X post, Congressman Greg Steube said his office is monitoring reports of multiple shootings in Charlotte County.
This follows a large law enforcement presence in Charlotte County on Sunday afternoon.
The scene is caused significant highways and roads to shut down.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, US 41 Northbound has reopened.
Melbourne westbound approaching Sunseeker Resort is closed.
Authorities said that roadways will remain closed until further notice.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.