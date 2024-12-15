WINK News

Charlotte County Deputy passes away

According to a post on X by Senator Rick Scott, a Charlotte County deputy has passed away on Sunday evening.

In the post, Scott said that he is “Devastated to hear of the passing of a Charlotte County deputy tonight.”

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Prummell will address the media on Sunday evening regarding two active scenes in Charlotte County.

In an X post, Congressman Greg Steube said his office is monitoring reports of multiple shootings in Charlotte County.

This follows a large law enforcement presence in Charlotte County on Sunday afternoon.

The scene is caused significant highways and roads to shut down.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, US 41 Northbound has reopened.

Melbourne westbound approaching Sunseeker Resort is closed.

Authorities said that roadways will remain closed until further notice.

