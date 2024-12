Sunday was the third and final day of the on-site D-SNAP event for Lee County residents.

D-SNAP stands for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program, which offers a helping hand to our community for those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan was at the event all morning, finding out how many people are still recovering and need help.

When you deeply need help persevering, sitting for hours in cars crowded together that are stretching for miles will feel like nothing.

But don’t take it from us. We spoke with Rita Krzos and she said, “Words can’t even tell you how much, especially when you have four teenagers and you struggle, and you know, I’m afraid to lose my house, that I worked so hard for,” Rita said.

For Rita and so many others who share her struggles, the on-site D-SNAP event gives her the help she needs.

So, as she made her way toward the Lee County Civic Center parking lot, she remembered why she came.

Unfortunately, each one of the people idling toward the event shared that need in common.

“I have four children living just on social security, and everything is rising,” said Krzos. “It’s really hard, tapped out on all my credit cards and if I can get assistance for some more food, that would be greatly helpful.”

Men, women, children, and families all shared two things in common: damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton and needing help.

LCSO was guiding traffic, trying to keep cars moving. They told us they were expecting around 20,000 people at the D-SNAP event, bringing the sheer mass of people still overcoming the hurricanes into focus.

The on-site D-SNAP event ended at 5 p.m.

If you live in DeSoto County, an on-site D-SNAP event will be held for three days at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds beginning Monday at 7 a.m.

For more information on the location of these events, click here.