A Fort Myers man with a revoked license was arrested twice within 10 days for driving violations.

Brian Gomez-Chavez, 21, was first arrested on Dec. 3 after deputies stopped him for speeding.

He was driving a black Nissan Altima at 68 mph in a 50-mph zone near South Tamiami Trail and Elwood Road at about 3 a.m., according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies determined Gomez-Chavez was a “habitual traffic offender” with a revoked license since July and arrested him.

Ten days later, on Dec. 13, Gomez-Chavez was arrested again after deputies stopped the same Nissan Altima around 2:10 a.m. for failing to stop at an intersection near Constitution Boulevard and Constitution Circle. Deputies recognized him from the previous incident.

Gomez-Chavez admitted he still did not have a valid license, and his passenger, Miriam Mendoza, 27, told deputies they “were both going to get their licenses fixed.”

Deputies discovered Mendoza’s license had been suspended in August.

In both incidents, Gomez-Chavez was charged with operating a vehicle while his driver’s license was revoked as a habitual traffic offender, and Mendoza was charged with permitting an unauthorized operator to drive.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno emphasized his office’s zero-tolerance policy for reckless drivers, stating, “We will not stop until our roads are safe.”