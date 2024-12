The Weather Authority forecasts another seasonal day across Southwest Florida, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon.

A stray shower is possible throughout the day; however, expect more sunshine.

Winds are staying breezy out of the northeast, around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Don’t forget to look into the sky this evening to catch the final full moon of 2024!

Monday

Rain chances increase ever so slightly as we kick off the work week with a few showers possible.

Temperatures are on a warming trend, reaching the low to mid-80s into the afternoon.

Sun and clouds and a nice breeze will stick around throughout the day.

This week

Keep those umbrellas handy, particularly for midweek when a frontal system will work its way into the area, allowing for the development of scattered showers and storms.

We’ll see more clouds than sun, but by the end of the week, once the front pushes out of the area, we’ll return to seeing mostly sunny skies with cooler, less humid air by next weekend.

Beach and boating

The gusty winds are staying out of the northeast yet again today at around 10 to 15 knots with gusts upwards of 20 knots.

Gulf wave heights reach around 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop in our bays and inland waters.

Winds will begin to decrease as we go throughout the week.

Keep an eye on the sky for a few stray showers, but other than that, there will be more sunshine today.