This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features deadly shootings, home invasions and drug trafficking. Jason Nicholas Ortiz Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting that took place at a Naples bar in March 2021.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Jason Nicholas Ortiz was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the shooting at Rusty’s Bar and Grill.

A jury convicted Ortiz of second-degree murder in September.

CCSO responded to the bar on March 12, 2021, after reports of an altercation with reported shots fired.

According to deputies, the investigation revealed Ortiz and the victim, who were co-workers, had an altercation outside the establishment before the shooting.

The victim went back inside the bar to speak with another co-worker. Ortiz returned to the bar, drew a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

The sheriff’s office said a third man was injured while trying to break up an altercation between the victim and Ortiz.

The victim was taken to NCH North, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Lazaro Gonzalez Gonzalez Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has announced the arrest of one of three men suspected in a home invasion that took place earlier this month.

According to CCPD, 22-year-old Lazaro Gonzalez Gonzalez, also known as “Shroom,” was arrested on Tuesday.

On Dec. 3, around 8:49 a.m., CCPD officers responded to a residence near the 4700 block of Southeast Fifth Place in Cape Coral for a potential home invasion robbery.

The victim told officers he was inside his apartment playing video games when three suspects wearing masks unexpectedly entered through the front door and began striking and threatening him.

Despite the masks, the victim said he recognized “Shroom.”

The victim told investigators that he owed Gonzalez $150 and had not paid him yet.

The victim claimed that when they entered the apartment, Gonzalez stated they were going to do $150 worth of damage, and then their debt would be even.

The victim was battered by all three suspects, one of whom pistol-whipped him.

The suspects damaged parts of the victim’s home, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area.

Gonzalez faces charges of battery and home invasion robbery with a firearm.

Erasmo Herrera, CREDIT: Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office

A Charlotte County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Erasmo Herrera was found guilty of trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

In August of 2023, a Punta Gorda police officer responded to a dispute behind a pizza shop on Tamiami Trail.

Herrera was found with a woman when the officer approached.

While the woman was talking with the officer, Herrera threw a cigarette pack into the grass.

When the officer picked up the cigarette pack, there was a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like rock that tested positive for meth.

The overall weight of the drugs was 16.19 grams of illegal drugs.

Herrera was also sentenced to five years of probation following prison, must pay a $50,000 fine, and will be subject to random search and seizure by law enforcement to ensure he does not have drugs in his possession.

He will also have a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew while on probation.