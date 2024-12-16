WINK News

Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Fort Myers

Writer: Bryanna Sterzenbach
A crash between a motorcycle and a car has left at least one person dead in Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash occurred near Bent Willow Lane and Penzance Boulevard on Monday evening.

Traffic is currently shut down in both directions.

WINK News has contacted LCSO and Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

