Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Fort Myers

A crash between a motorcycle and a car has left at least one person dead in Fort Myers.
By all accounts, Sergeant Diaz was beloved in his community and never hesitated to help those in need. Those who knew him say he was funny, selfless and a hero which is why a memorial in his honor was started Monday. The memorial is located at the Chevron where Diaz passed away. People who knew […]
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approved development plans on Monday to turn the RV park into 137 luxury condos with beachfront views.
Of all the back surgeries, a spinal fusion is probably the most dreaded, but that could change thanks to a breakthrough procedure pioneered right here in southwest Florida.
Deputies and police officers know the danger they face the moment they put on that badge and step out the door.
WINK News is remembering the life of Charlotte County deputy Elio Diaz, after deputies have left the scene following an hours-long investigation.
The City of Fort Myers is asking people to remove flowers and more from the gravesites of their loved ones.
Officers at the Cape Coral Police Department are taught to be prepared for anything; however, one can never be prepared to hear the gut-wrenching diagnosis of cancer.
WINK News is hearing from people who had firsthand encounters with the late Sgt. Elio Diaz, people who say Diaz changed their lives.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has released a statement on the two airboats that crashed into one another in Ochopee.
Three men have been arrested after allegedly committing fraud on an application for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Bamcore, a developer of energy-efficient, wood-framing systems for homes, is partnering with D.R. Horton at Babcock Ranch in building five new ones, including the Ocala-based company’s latest breakthrough in efficiency.
Punta Gorda property owners seek to demolish their homes built in 1950 and 1951 on Chasteen Street, but one could be denied the request despite numerous flooding events due to its location within the city’s Historic District.
Monday is the last day for people to donate toys for thousands of local children in need across Southwest Florida.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in a North Fort Myers neighborhood.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash occurred near Bent Willow Lane and Penzance Boulevard on Monday evening.
Traffic is currently shut down in both directions.
WINK News has contacted LCSO and Florida Highway Patrol for more information.
