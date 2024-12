Following one of the best seasons for a pitcher this century, Atlanta Braves pitcher and FGCU Hall of Famer Chris Sale needs more room in his trophy case.

Last season, the lefty won a Gold Glove, National League Comeback Player of the Year and the National League Cy Young award.

“It was a great experience just knowing what I’ve been through, just the people that helped me get there was really what made me the most satisfied: thinking of them and being able to share that moment with them,” Sale said.

Despite having success in his first nine big league seasons, including helping the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and seven all-star appearances, the veteran southpaw hit a wall, sidelined by injuries.

Until the 35-year-old was traded to Atlanta last December and the comeback began.

“I knew if I stayed healthy I had a chance of helping a team. As the year was going along, I just leaned on everyone around me to help me stay on the field and every time I got on the field, I just left it all out there.”

Sale ended the regular season with an 18-3 record and led the National League with a 2.38 ERA, 225 strikeouts and 18 wins.

He earned the Braves’ first triple crown, the NL’s first since 2011, and made his eighth all-star appearance.

Even after the illustrious comeback, the FGCU icon took time to offer advice to high schoolers at the Eagle Baseball Prospect Camp.

“Sometimes people might think it’s unattainable to get to their goal and when you talk to somebody that’s been in the same position that has achieved that goal, it makes it feel maybe a little bit more real.”

His message for the young players: never quit.

It’s the same thing his hero, Randy Johnson, said to him when he won the Cy Young Award and the same message motivating him in the off season.

“Like Randy Johnson said, let’s do it again. Be better. Keep gaining ground.”

Sale missed the postseason because of back spasms but they do not seem to be a concern ahead of 2025.

No date has been set for pitchers and catchers to report to spring training in North Port, but it will likely be the second week of February.