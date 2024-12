The Bezanson family

Officers at the Cape Coral Police Department are taught to be prepared for anything; however, one can never be prepared to hear the gut-wrenching diagnosis of cancer.

Nick and Kelsey Bezanson were struck with the reality of their four-year-old daughter, Hayden, diagnosis shortly before their wedding.

However, despite Hayden’s diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, she remains resilient, with her still calling the shots in the Bezanson household.

“Her blood work returned, and he’s like, you must go to Golisanos Children’s Hospital now. Then, as soon as we got to Golisanos, they rechecked her blood and confirmed that she had acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” said Kelsey Bezanson.

“From the get-go, day one of diagnosis, that was her first time getting an IV, and you wouldn’t even have known she got an IV put in her arm, and at that point, she was two years old. It’s ever since then; she’s been the toughest person I’ve ever endured in my life,” said Nick Bezanson.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Her mother, Kelsey, is a school resource officer at Gulf Middle School, while her husband, Nick, works patrol.

“I’d have taken it from her if I could have,” said Nick Bezanson.

Despite wishing to take away her illness, Hayden has proven she can handle almost anything.

Since her diagnosis at age 2, Hayden has endured bone marrow procedures, spinal taps, and blood infusions while experiencing chemotherapy nightly.

Through her resilience and the love of her family, school, and the CCPD, Hayden has one year left before her treatment is completed, which is scheduled for October.

Hayden recently began preschool, and she has told WINK News of her excitement in having an “Elf on the Shelf ” named Lilly this year.

The family plans to travel to Indiana to spend the holidays with family for the holidays.