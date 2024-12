Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee and Collier County sheriff’s offices shared their condolences for slain Charlotte County Corporal Elio Diaz, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Diaz was killed following a traffic stop at a Chevron gas station across from the Sunseeker in Charlotte Harbor shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

CCSO said that during the traffic stop, the shooter, Andrew Mostyn, 24, pulled out a rifle and opened fire on Diaz.

Deputies then located Mostyn near a Popeyes restaurant on Kings Highway. Mostyn grabbed for a rifle, and deputies fatally shot him.

During a news conference held late Sunday, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel gave a brief but heartwrenching statement regarding the loss of Diaz.

“I want everyone to keep Elio in your thoughts and prayers. He was a friend and a good family man, and he loved his children,” said Prummel. “He was a good cop, and he will be missed.”

Early Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences on the situation and offered aid.

“Sheriff Carmine Marceno and the entire Lee County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on the murder of Corporal Elio Diaz during a traffic stop. Please keep Sheriff Bill Prummell and his CCSO family in your prayers. Our deepest condolences are with Corporal Diaz’s family and friends. Rest easy, sir. We have the watch from here. Our agency will provide any requested assistance to Sheriff Prummell as he and his team navigate the days ahead.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office shared its condolences, honoring a fellow brother-in-arms on Facebook.

“We are sending our deepest condolences to our colleagues at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office over the tragic loss of Cpl. Elio Diaz, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday during a traffic stop. We ask our community to join us in keeping Cpl. Diaz’s family and our brothers and sisters at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are in our prayers.”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office provided a page in memoriam for those killed in the line of duty.

Their names will be provided below:

Deputy Christopher Taylor

Sergeant Michael L. Wilson

Correctional Officer Darla K. Lathrem

Deputy Curtis M. Moore

Punta Gorda Assistant Police Chief Richard L. Beecher

City Marshal John H. Bowman

Diaz’s family has been informed of his death by the sheriff’s office, along with uniformed guards stationed at their residence.

The family will decide on funeral arrangements with the assistance of the CCSO.

The funeral procession date has not yet been announced.