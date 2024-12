Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a warmer-than-average Monday with possible rain showers this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Temperatures today will be warmer than the average, and possible rain showers are expected in the afternoon. Typically for this time of the year, the normal afternoon temperatures range in the mid to upper 70s.”

Monday

Few showers and storms are possible, starting as spotty showers inland in the late morning and tracking east to west throughout the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be warmer than the December average, with highs expected to be in the lower 80s.

Winds around 10 to 20 mph from the east-northeast will add to a breezier afternoon.

Tuesday

Another mild morning with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Rain chances and humidity increase with scattered storms possible.

Highs will stay warmer than usual, with afternoon temperatures hitting the low 80s.

Wednesday

Morning lows will remain mild in the upper 60s.

Scattered storm chances will continue on Wednesday

Afternoon highs will hold steady in the lower 80s.