Credit: WINK News.

The City of Cape Coral is stepping up efforts to protect students by installing speed cameras in 16 school zones during the 2025 school year.

City officials say the cameras are expected to go live in January 2025, pending any delays.

The new speed enforcement cameras will be installed at the following schools:

Diplomat Elementary/Middle School

Mariner Middle School

Trafalgar Elementary School

Trafalgar Middle School

Cape Elementary School (Zones 1 and 2)

Patriot Elementary School

Cape Coral Christian School

Oasis Charter Elementary School (North)

Ida S. Baker High School/Gulf Elementary School

Challenger Middle School

Nicaea Academy of Cape Coral

Skyline Elementary School

Gulf Elementary School

Pelican Elementary School

Heritage Charter Academy of Cape Coral

St. Andrews Catholic School

The design plans for Pelican Elementary, Heritage Charter Academy, and St. Andrews Catholic School are still being reviewed and developed.

Once the cameras are activated, a 30-day warning period will begin.

Violators caught driving 10 mph or more over the speed limit will only receive warnings during this period. After the warning period, violators will face $100 citations by mail.

The cameras will operate exclusively on school days, starting 30 minutes before the school day begins and ending 30 minutes after school dismissal.

City officials say the initiative aims to enhance road safety, reduce accidents, and create a safer environment for students.