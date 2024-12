A still from the TikTok video capturing the aftermath of an airboast crash.

A new video has been released that shows the moments before, during and after two airboats collided in the Everglades.

A TikTok made by a person on one of the airboats shows the crash.

Alssya Windom, who is seven months pregnant, was aboard one of the boats.

Windom told WINK that the crash happened after being out on the water for about 15 minutes.

She said she saw another boat coming towards them at full speed and knew they were going to crash.

In the video, you can see a part of an airboat crushed and someone helping a man from one airboat to another.

A woman and a man giving CPR to someone on the boat can also be seen in the video.

Windom and her 7-year-old son Angel were two of the 33 people who were part of the crash.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 24 people were injured in the crash.

There was also a large law enforcement response with EMS pushing people on stretchers and carrying them to an ambulance.

Sixteen people, including Windom, were taken to the hospital.