As the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of one of their own, we spoke with one of the people tasked with helping our first responders at the hardest times.

Unless you put on the badge and uniform, you can’t really comprehend their bond, the true brotherhood behind the blue.

Chaplain Dr. Don Neace, who serves as Chaplain for both Cape Coral Police and Fire, knows all too well how deep these bonds between Law Enforcement Officers go and what it feels like to lose one of your own.

“Just like in your blood family, you feel it; it is a tragedy that goes beyond the scope of words to imagine. It’s the only thing that can compare is in in your in your blood family,” Dr. Don said.

As CCSO mourns Sgt. Elio Diaz, Chaplain Dr. Don said for these first responders, it’s equivalent to losing a real sibling; they’ve braved the worst of times together.

“No first responder is supposed to outlive your brother or your sister in uniform. And when that happens, it tears a hole. It tears a hole in your soul that takes time to mend,” Chaplain Dr. Don said.

It’s time that those who serve as volunteer chaplains like Dr. Don make a lot easier to get by.

“Psalm 25 is my go-to prayer. I pray it every day. And parts of that speak to the calm soul. Parts of it speak to the soul that’s terrified, and so as I sense the need of the first responder, then I will tailor the words of my prayer,” he said.

He’s been a Chaplain for over four decades. He knows what it’s like to be tasked with helping a grieving department in Charlotte County.

“A fire on a Mother’s Day several years ago, and both the mother and a child died in that fire, and the two firefighters who tried to revive the infant were just absolutely broken. So, I was called to the scene,” Dr. Don said. “I’m on scene 10 minutes after they declared the child dead, and I’m able to be there to offer those prayers.”

They serve as a helping hand in the greatest time of need for those who help us in ours.

“Sometimes you need somebody who is able to just sit and listen and let someone process and talk through what they’re thinking, what they’re feeling, and then to be able to say, I understand. That God understands even more than we ever could,” Dr. Don said.

Cards for CCSO may be sent to Sheriff Prummell or the Diaz family at 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.