AAA is projecting holiday travel to break records, with nearly 7.85 million passengers expected to take to the skies for seasonal travel.

Booking data from AAA displayed flights are 4% more expensive this holiday season than in 2023, with the average domestic ticket being around $830.Â

The busiest travel days, according to AAA, will run from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

The stresses of the airport are apparent for anyone hoping to travel for the holidays.

Below are some tips to assist Southwest Florida travelers in navigating the airports ahead of the holiday rush.

People traveling with gifts should consider packaging them inside a gift bag rather than wrapping paper, as this will reduce the time spent during the Transportation Security Administration check.

Travelers with children can request assistance up to 72 hours in advance by going through the TSA Care Assistance.

Florida Southwest International Airport provides remote parking for holiday travelers.

The RSWRemote parking lot is located at 11861 Regional Lane, Fort Myers, FL, 33913, on the north side of the airport property in the Skyplex area.

Entry will be allowed from Dec. 20 at 3 a.m. to Dec. 25 at noon. Cars may exit the lot from Christmas Day through the last flight arrival on Monday, Dec. 30.

To make reservations, click here.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport two hours before their domestic flights and three hours before international.

Watching the weather will provide foresight into conditions before arrival.

If major weather events dampen travel, airlines will issue flexible travel policies, allowing for the possibility of postponing their trip to a later date or moving plans to an earlier date for no additional fees.

If you have additional airport traveling tips that you’d like to share with the Southwest Florida community, consider sending them to WINK News through our Tips page.

Entries will be added to this article.