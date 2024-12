A memorial service will be held for the Charlotte County sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

The service for Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Elio Diaz will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Babcock Ranch Field House, 43281 Cypress Parkway in Punta Gorda.

The service will be open to the public and live-streamed. A virtual link will be provided on Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office social media accounts.

Diaz was killed in the line of duty on Sunday after a routine traffic stop in Charlotte Harbor, during which the driver opened fire, striking him.

The shooter was later located and shot by responding deputies when he reached for his rifle again, succumbing to his wounds.

Law Enforcement Honors will be presented directly following the service with a procession to Sgt. Diaz’s final resting place at Charlotte Memorial Gardens.

The burial will be private to the family, CCSO members and dignitaries.

Once they have the procession route details, they will share those as well.

A public viewing will also be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery, in Punta Gorda on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Cards may be sent to Sheriff Prummell or the Diaz family at 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.