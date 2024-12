Credit: Naples Police Department

Two people were arrested Saturday in Naples after authorities say they used bags lined with metal to disable store security systems and steal more than $2,300 worth of clothing.

Detectives with the Naples Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit were conducting surveillance at retail stores in the Parkshore Plaza area, targeting potential holiday theft.

Around 2 p.m., detectives observed a blue Toyota Corolla with a temporary Florida tag parked outside the Burlington Coat Factory.

The occupants, identified as Franco Guzman and Romina Berriostoro, were seen entering the store with empty bags and a backpack.

They left 30 minutes later carrying full bags and a backpack but none bearing the store’s labels, police said.

During a traffic stop, officers discovered both suspects had outstanding warrants.

Guzman was wanted in Broward County for possession of an anti-theft device and petit theft.

Berriostoro had a warrant from Orange County for possessing an anti-shoplifting device and retail theft.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the backpack and tote bags lined with metal and duct tape, designed to disable anti-theft sensors. Credit: Naples Police Department

Authorities said clothing stolen from Burlington and Marshall’s, valued at $2,361.98, was also found.

Berriostoro was charged with failing to appear on an out-of-county warrant and possessing an anti-theft device.

Guzman was charged with failure to appear, possession of an anti-theft device and driving without a valid license.