The Cape Coral Police Department has made an arrest in recent criminal investigations involving theft and property damage.

According to the CCPD, on Dec. 6, a suspect was seen on surveillance footage damaging a mailbox at a business near the 4000 block of Orchid Boulevard.

The man, later identified as 35-year-old Steven Michael Newman, used a knife to pry open the mailbox, causing permanent damage estimated at $440.

The mailbox was empty at the time, and nothing was stolen. The reporting officer put out the suspect’s picture and sent it to the police department to ask for help with identification.

On Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a brown Kia. During the stop, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of narcotics paraphernalia, a backpack, and a stolen bicycle.

The backpack belonged to the vehicle’s passenger and contained numerous pieces of personal identification information, including names, addresses, and social security numbers.

Officers recognized the passenger, Newman, from the photo put out for identification related to the criminal mischief investigation.

The investigation revealed that Newman broke into and stole mail from various mailboxes in the area.

Newman was found in possession of stolen mail, including personal identification information. He was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail.

That same day, officers responded to a theft report where a bicycle had been stolen from a secured location behind a local business.

The business owner also reported damage to a cement bench, valued at approximately $1,000, caused by the suspect.

Officers were informed that Newman, who had been arrested earlier that morning, was the suspect in their case.

They responded to the Lee County Jail and added additional charges for theft and criminal mischief.

Economic Crimes Detectives worked on a case with Newman from October 29, 2024. They were also able to tie him to a case for fraudulently using identification without consent, possessing stolen checks, and possessing additional personal identification information.

Further investigation revealed that some of the banking account information in the mail had the victims’ names on it but listed Newman’s residence as the mailing address.

Newman is being charged with petit theft, criminal mischief, criminal use of personal identification information, using another person’s ID without consent for $50k or more, and fraud/communicating to defraud property.