The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office memorial vehicle, once assigned to the late deputy Sgt. Mike Wilson, has been staged to memorialize fallen deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging the community who wishes to pay respects to Diaz to do so at the memorial vehicle in front of the Sheriff’s Office Administration Building at 7474 Utilities Rd. in Punta Gorda.

They hope the memorial, which was brought out on Tuesday, will grow and symbolize his impact on Charlotte County.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, authorities said, Diaz was shot and killed after stopping a driver who pulled over at a Chevron gas station across from the Sunseeker in Charlotte Harbor.

According to CCSO, Andrew Mostyn pulled out a rifle and opened fire on Diaz before fleeing the scene. Mostyn was eventually caught and in a standoff with deputies, was shot and killed.

The CCSO memorial vehicle now joins a previous memorial started at the Chevron where Diaz died.

On the memorial vehicle sits a list of fallen CCSO law enforcement.

Diaz was a corporal when he was killed. Sheriff Bill Prummell promoted him to sergeant posthumously.

Charlotte Deputy Curtis Moore died in 1983 in a motorcycle crash on State Road 775. Moore had just completed his shift and was driving his police motorcycle home.

Charlotte Sgt. Michael Wilson was shot and killed in 2013 when he responded to a domestic violence call in Port Charlotte.

Deputy Christopher Taylor died in November of 2022 while conducting a traffic stop in Punta Gorda, a drunk driver hit Taylor’s vehicle at a high rate of speed, which in turn struck Taylor.

Now, Diaz’s name has been added to the list.

Many have come to the vehicle to pay their respects and drop off various items like flowers and stuffed animals.