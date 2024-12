We’re hearing from a man who knew Elio Diaz, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was killed in the line of duty.

WINK News reporter Claire Galt spoke with Neal Gamillio and his powerful story about the fallen sergeant.

Gamillio got to know Sergeant Diaz over the years. His cousins are Charlotte County deputies, so whenever he sees a member of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, he prays with them.

He said he prayed with Diaz, who he called “Papi,” a number of times. When he saw the scene Sunday, his heart dropped.

“I was crossing over the bridge, and I saw someone out there doing CPR, and I saw a cop car. I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, I have to get home to my family,'” said Gamillio. “Then I got the phone call, and they said it was Papi. My heart just dropped.”

Gamillio told WINK he’s trying to remember the good times he had with Diaz and shared a funny story about the last time he saw him.

“I rolled the window down and turned my music down, and he goes, ‘Turn it back up, I can’t hear it.’ So, I turn it up, and he starts jamming to it; he goes, ‘I still can’t hear it!’ So, I turn it up more, and I put bass into it, and he goes, ‘Man, that’s weak,'” said Gamillio. “I turned it back down, and he says, ‘Alright, Neal, you have a good day,’ and that was the last time I actually spoke to him.”

He said every time he thinks about that moment, it makes him smile.